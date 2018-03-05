Aaron Gordon Rumors: Several Teams Interested In Pursuing Magic Forward Come Free Agency

REUTERS/KIM KLEMENT - USA TODAY SPORTS Aaron Gordon's electrifying athleticism has been complemented with a legitimate three-point shot, allowing Gordon to be a candidate for "Most Improved Player."

Aaron Gordon is arguably one of the best prizes for rebuilding or fringe-playoff contending teams in the league. Rumors point out that the Indiana Pacers, Phoenix Suns, and Dallas Mavericks are gunning for the power forward's services come July.

The former Arizona Wildcat is having a stellar season and is easily the best player in the Orlando Magic. The three teams connected to Gordon are all rebuilding, with only the Indiana Pacers potentially clinching a low-seeded spot in this year's playoffs.

The Mavericks, who are currently upfront in the race for the first pick of the loaded 2018 NBA Draft, have Dennis Smith Jr. and Harrison Barnes as their centerpieces. Having Gordon will allow the Mavericks to have a legitimate frontcourt threat.

Both the Suns and Pacers have guards that play fast, something that Gordon is accustomed to. Elfrid Payton is the starting point guard in Phoenix, while the Pacers have All-star Victor Oladipo.

Gordon, who will turn 23 years old in September, is having career highs in virtually every facet of his game. The up and coming star is posting 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.0 steals a game. However, the biggest statistic would be Gordon averaging 34.5 percent from downtown, making him a soon-to-be potent offensive player.

On the defensive end, Gordon will help teams due to his versatility. He works best guarding speedy small forwards such as Paul George, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler, as his 6'9" frame, along with his unique blend of lateral quickness and footspeed, make him a great perimeter defender.

Still, the Orlando Magic has the final say on whether Gordon will don a Magic uniform next season. "Air Gordon" will be a restricted free agent, allowing the Magic to match any contract sheet he receives, even if it is a max contract which is upwards $20 million.

Any NBA fan will easily see Gordon as the best two-way player in Orlando. He also became the "face of the franchise" after his visibility skyrocketed through the 2016 NBA All-star Dunk Contest.

With supreme athleticism, hard work on the defensive end, and a rapidly improving three-point shot, Aaron Gordon may be an All-star in the not-so-distant future no matter which team he plays for.