Aaron Paul and Wife Lauren Welcome Their First Child

(Photo: Wikimedia Creative Commons/Gage Skidmore) Actor Aaron Paul speaks at the 2012 San Diego Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif.

"Breaking Bad" alum Aaron Paul is now officially a father.

It has been confirmed that Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, had recently welcomed their first child together — a daughter. The news came when both new parents had taken to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby girl.

First on the scene was Lauren who had opened up about giving birth and how her new baby made her feel. The actress had shared two images of their newborn child on Instagram. The first one was a solo shot of their bundle of joy and the other one featured Lauren herself cradling the baby in her arms after giving birth. "There are no words that will ever be able to explain what just happened to my heart," she captioned the photo.

A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Feb 8, 2018 at 8:22pm PST

Mirroring his wife's post, the 38-year-old actor posted a shot of his baby's feet while captioning it with the words: "My heart."

The actor had just recently been on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and during his guest appearance, he had opened up to host Jimmy Kimmel about his love for babies and how excited he was about being a father for the first time. Not only that, Aaron also revealed that he had been taking certain measures to make sure that he does things right going so far as even hiring a doula to help him and his wife with the delivery of their child.

"She's just telling me what not to do. She goes, 'Just prepare yourself. I've helped deliver over 600 babies and 100 percent the mother of the baby who's delivering absolutely hates her partner,'" Aaron says about the doula.

Aaron and Lauren first met in Coachella back in 2012 and have been married since 2013. However, last September, the actor had revealed that he and his wife are expecting their first child together and just two months after, they had shared that their baby would be a girl.