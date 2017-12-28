Aaron Rodgers Still a No-Show During Family's Christmas Celebration

Reuters/Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) waves to the crowd in this file photo.

It looks like Aaron Rodgers still isn't speaking to his family as he is reportedly absent from their Christmas photos.

Based on the social media posts of Jordan Rodgers and Luke Rodgers, it would seem like the Green Bay Packers star, Aaron, still has not reconciled with his family as he skips celebrating the Christmas occasion with them.

For the Rodgers family, Christmas season is definitely a family affair and that it is meant to be shared with the world. Beginning on Sunday, Dec. 17, they had been constantly sharing pictures of their family celebration in their home in Tennesee. On Dec. 25, Jordan had taken the time to share a photo of him with his brother Luke along with their father captioned with "You know you're family when you all have the same idea for Christmas presents (and same face for the photo @thelukerodgers ) Bellies Out! Merry Christmas #bellyfannypacksarein #ithink."

Since Aaron is definitely a no-show in their family celebration and hasn't posted any updates as of late, it is not known where he had spent Christmas. He had also been recently injured so he was missing at the latest Green Bay Packers game over the weekend.

News of Aaron's estrangement from his family first surfaced when Jordan joined the reality show "The Bachelorette," where he also happened to meet his fiance JoJo Fletcher. Their father, Ed, had talked about his relationship with his estranged son back in January while also remarking about his family's newfound fame after Jordan's reality television appearance saying, "One in the news is enough for us. Fame can change things."

Furthermore, it was revealed that Aaron hasn't been speaking to his family since 2014, around the same time the football quarterback started dating actress Olivia Munn. However, Aaron and Olivia had just recently broken up this year but still, it seems like he hasn't spoken to his family yet.