Abby Lee Miller Health News: 'Dance Moms' Star Remains Positive Despite Difficult Condition

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Former 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller tries to stay positive despite receiving bad news about her health.

Miller recently shared a photo on her Instagram account where she is having her nails done, saying that "you can only get your nails fixed in the hospital" in Los Angeles.

This is not the first time that she showed her fans that she is coping gracefully in spite of her condition. In a previous post, Miller uploaded a photo where she was seen recuperating on her hospital bed with a pillow on her head. The pilot had a print saying: "Save those tears for your pillow." It is one of the famous lines that she threw from her Lifetime reality show. She added the caption, "Practice what you preach!"

In April, Miller reportedly complained of having extreme neck pain and felt weak on her arm shortly after her release from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution. She was there to serve the remaining days of her bankruptcy fraud sentencing at a halfway house to complete her one year and one day sentence.

Her condition continued to deteriorate after being admitted to a hospital, which prompted her doctors to perform an emergency spinal surgery to remove what they initially thought was an infection on her spine. However, the team, led by orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman M. Melamed from Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, found out that she had no infections. Instead, they learned that she has Burkitt Lymphoma, a Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which is a kind of cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Dr. Melamed claimed that Miller's diagnosis during that time was still awaiting a pathology report. He also said that most of the time, patients who were diagnosed with the same condition normally has a good prognosis, but they will know more about her case in the coming days.

A source reportedly told People that the 51-year-old reality star is trying to stay optimistic about her condition.

"She is undergoing chemo and has good days and bad days, but overall she's staying optimistic and looking forward," the source stated.

While the choreographer and owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company is doing everything that she can to recover from her ailment, one of her former students paid her a visit to see how she is doing.

In an interview with People during the WE Day California event, JoJo Siwa shared that her former coach was not doing well physically during the time of her visit.

"I actually went to visit her yesterday — she was not good by any means," the 14-year-old dancer stated. "I know what she has is awful, but she's in good spirits so that's really good. It's hard, but she is definitely, definitely, definitely the strongest, toughest person that I know, and so I think she'll be good," Siwa added.

She also added that she felt devastated to see her mentor dealing with the debilitating condition.

"It's sad to see someone who's just kind of down, you know? We'll go see her tomorrow or sometime next week, so we're definitely going to see her all of the time," the young dancer also stated.

The dance choreographer is expected to return to the halfway house after her discharge from the hospital to serve the rest of her sentence.

Meanwhile, Radar Online revealed that Lifetime decided to cancel "Dance Moms" after Miller's cancer diagnosis.

A source claimed that the network initially planned to create a new show about her recovery after having her cancer treatments, but she just cannot bring herself to work. This means that there is no chance to see Miller in another show anytime soon.