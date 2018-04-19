Abby Lee Miller Health News: Former 'Dance Moms' Star Diagnosed With Cancer

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.

After undergoing emergency surgery for a suspected spinal infection, "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to People, it was earlier thought that Miller had a spinal infection, but what she actually had is non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It is a type of cancer that can be found in the lymphatic system. The news was confirmed by the publication from Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospitals orthopedic spine surgeon Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, the doctor who was treating the dance choreographer.

"We're getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery," Melamed stated. "Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation," the doctor added.

On the other hand, Miller's representative told the publication that the findings were just a preliminary diagnosis, and they are still waiting for the results that will come from the series of pathology and oncology tests.

On Tuesday, Melamed had to perform an emergency multi-level laminectomy after Miller was rushed to the emergency room when she complained of having debilitating neck pain and weakened arms.

According to the doctor, her situation is already life-threatening, and her blood pressure was already critically low. The doctor also revealed that Miller started to feel more sensation while spending her time recuperating at the hospital's intensive care unit after four hours of surgery.

Melamed also mentioned that he feels positive after his high-profile patient showed signs of regaining sensation, but also claimed that Miller is still not out of danger yet.

"There's a chance this can spread to any part of the body ... this is probably coming from somewhere else," the doctor also stated. "We don't know where the source is. Any tumor that spreads anywhere is automatically Stage 4, but we have not determined the stage yet," Melamed went on to say.

The cancer diagnosis was just the latest in the series of events that Miller had to go through over the past years. In June 2016, the founder and head dancing coach of the Abby Lee Dance Company pleaded guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud. She was sentenced to spend time behind bars at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California in May 2017 for one year and one day that started on July 12, 2017.

But instead of completing her time in prison, Miller was released in March 2018. She was supposed to spend her remaining time at a halfway house in Long Beach, California, but TMZ revealed that she was brought to the hospital after medics responded to a call from the Residential Reentry Center halfway facility due to an "unspecified medical complaint" at the time of writing.

During that time, Miller was reportedly able to walk her way out of the facility unassisted to board an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

More details are still expected to be released regarding the current state of Miller's health condition.