Abby Lee Miller Health Updates: 'Dance Moms' Star to Sue Federal Prison Despite Cancer Battle?

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Cancer stricken 'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller

Aside from her fight with cancer, Abby Lee Miller is reportedly prepping for another battle. This time, this will be in court.

Radar Online revealed that the former "Dance Moms" star is planning to file a lawsuit against FCI Victorville because the federal prison denied giving her medical attention before she found out that she has Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

According to the source, the 51-year-old reality star had been complaining of an ailment for a while.

"She complained for months in prison about the pain," the source stated. "The staff and teams there wouldn't allow her medical treatment," the insider went on to say.

The source also mentioned that the people working in the facility believed that Miller was just being a drama queen and that she just wanted to find a way to get out of prison.

Because of this, the owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company is gearing up to file a massive lawsuit against the federal prison.

Another insider also claimed that Miller is already preparing for her own funeral since she was diagnosed with the Burkitt lymphoma, a rare type of cancer that is known for spreading rapidly in one's body.

According to the source, Miller is already fixing all her business affairs.

"Abby Lee's deciding who gets what in her will. She made a few friends in prison and she'd like to reward them. It's a very sad, scary time for Abby Lee. She's never felt so alone!" the insider also said.

The source also mentioned that Miller was doing everything that she can to stay strong, but she cannot help but shed a tear about her health condition every day because she believes that there is nothing more that she can do about it.

"She's strong, but not good. It's bad and very aggressive. She is devastated because she has just been released, and now this. She feels cursed," the source also said.

Since she has no family, the source claimed that all her properties will go to her closest friends.

Life & Style had a chance to talk to Miller's close friends Christy and Sarah Hunt, who told the publication that they were upset because it took a long time for the doctors to find out her disease.

"She was in so much pain for over a week and in dire need of lifesaving help. Miss Abby and her close friends by her side were literally begging the doctors to figure out what the symptoms, excruciating pain, and paralysis she was going through could be," the mother-daughter duo said in the interview.

They also mentioned that they were not happy because she was not getting the necessary medical attention for her grave condition until her present team of doctors finally found out her real ailment and saved her life.

The cancer diagnosis was the latest in the series of unfortunate events that happened in Miller's life.

In June 2016, she pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud, then received her sentence in May 2017 to spend a year and a day in prison.