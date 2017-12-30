Abby Lee Miller News: 'Dance Moms' Star Finishes Different Classes Behind Bars

(Photo: Reuters/ Elizabeth Daley) Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to federal charges in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, November 2, 2015.

Abby Lee Miller has stayed busy despite being locked behind bars.

While serving her one-year prison sentence in California, the "Dance Moms" star continues to keep herself occupied by taking up multiple classes. She recently took to Instagram to share her latest personal achievements at the FCI Victorville prison.

"Feeling extremely proud of myself!!" the reality star wrote in the caption. "Passed my Real estate class and my got my Personal finance class diploma. #itsnevertoolate #aldc #abbyleemiller #dancemoms."

Miller, 51, earned both certificates before the Chirstmas holiday on Dec. 15. She got them right after she "honorably fulfilled all of the requirements." This means she will now be recognized by the specific industry that she completed her classes for.

According to reports, the famed choreographer was sentenced for bankruptcy fraud in May. She was apprehended for bringing $120,000 worth or Australian currency without reporting it to customs. She began serving her sentence in July.

In addition to her incarceration, the Abby Lee Dance Company owner was ordered two years of supervised release, a $120,000 judgement, and was fined $40,000.

Miller previously said she plans on getting right back to work once she is out of prison. The dance instructor revealed that she wants to create a new scripted TV show, which will somehow be inspired by her former series, "Dance Moms."

"It's kind of, you know, a teenage show where 'Dance Moms' leaves off, what should happen next, because I know what should happen next," she shared.

It remains unclear whether the project will ever happen or not. However, since Miller still has more than half of her sentence to complete, she probably will not be back on the small screen anytime soon.