Abby Lee Miller News: 'Dance Moms' Star to Start Serving Time in 'Strict' Halfway House

Reuters/ Elizabeth Daley Abby Lee Miller left at the federal courthouse after her not guilty plea in 2015.

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller came out of prison, but it does not mean that she will have total freedom.

The 51-year-old reality star will be able to get out of the federal prison in Victorville, California after serving more than seven months of her required 366-day sentence for multiple counts of fraud. But instead of heading home, Miller will have to spend the rest of her sentence at a hallway house in Van Nuys.

An insider reportedly told Radar Online that Miller had to follow a stricter protocol that is being implemented in the Bureau of Prison-run halfway house.

"Abby had to follow very strict protocol for her exit from FCI Victorville," the insider stated. "As far as what she will be allowed to walk out of the prison in, she had to submit a detailed description of exactly what she will wear 60 days prior to her release."

The source also mentioned that the dance choreographer also asked to be given a pair of shoes and a very simple wardrobe upon release.

But the source also explained that her request should mention what type of outfit that she wants to get, specifically its color, size, and other specifications. "The same thing goes for her bra and underwear. Abby will also be able to take her personal items bought from the commissary."

While the halfway house may be less constricting compared to a prison facility, the source also said that it will still follow the strict BOP rules.

"After they do her BOP-required paperwork and assign her a bunk, she will be required to stay in the room for a few days while they process her info," the insider also said. "She will be fed awful food provided by the staff and will have a hard mattress, two sheets, and one pillow case."

Miller's reps are still mum about the development at this point.