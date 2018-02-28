Abby Lee Miller Prison Release Date Delayed to June

REUTERS/Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller leaves at the federal courthouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., on November 2, 2015.

American dance instructor and reality television star Abby Lee Miller has yet to be released from prison after expecting to be set free on Feb. 20.

As of now, Miller is still in the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, which is a more than a week longer than her initial one year and one day prison sentence. As reported by the ET Online, Miller was slated to be moved to a halfway house in Van Nuys on Feb. 20 as well, and the 51-year-old dance instructor only found out about the delay in her release after the date.

The report further explains that prison consultant coach Jennifer Myers elaborated as to why the release date has been delayed — and the reason points to the Bureau of Prisons. As it turns out, a new set of rules has been implemented due to the overshooting in budget of inmates being overturned to halfway houses. Normally, the prison, which pays for the transition, only allows each warden to release eight inmates a month to be turned over to halfway houses.

However, wardens in the past have been overly sympathetic to female prisoners, and released up to 20 inmates a month — which took a toll on the prison's budget. This eventually led to Federal Bureau of Prisons director Mark Inch to investigate the matter, and ultimately hold stricter policies regarding the budget of the correctional facility.

The immediate effect of the lack in the prison's budget has caused the necessary delay in Miller's release. Naturally, Miller did not take the news well, especially since she had no idea of why she was still being detained despite the arrival of her initial release date. The prison employees did not immediately explain the situation to Miller, which may have caused her a lot of confusion and frustration as well.

Radar reports that as of now, the Van Nuys halfway house currently has no room to accommodate additional inmates — due to the overshoot in prison transitions in the past. This means that even if the court or the prison still decides to release Miller as quickly as possible, there is simply no way for her to get to Van Nuys. Miller's release is currently set for June 21, later this year.