Abby Lee Miller Prison Updates: Why Is She Still Behind Bars?

After news came out about Abby Lee Miller's early release from prison, the disgraced "Dance Moms" star is still staying behind bars.

RadarOnline revealed that the 52-year-old dance choreographer and owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company was crushed when she learned that she will not be released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California earlier than expected.

According to a source, Miller used to tell everyone that she will be released on Feb. 20 and move into a halfway house before her one year and one day prison sentence ends on July 21. But she unexpectedly found out that it will not be the case after all.

"She's been counting down the days until her release, and now she has to start all over again. Abby already made big plans for when she got out, so this is a major step back if she's hoping to revive her career," the source also stated.

Miller's coach and prison consultant Jennifer Myers explained to Entertainment Tonight while her release had been postponed. According to Myers, the delay was caused by the changes in the Bureau of Prisons protocol.

"Basically, the prisons pay for the inmates to go to halfway houses," Myers stated. "In the past, let's say each warden had a budget for eight halfway house beds per month, they were often releasing 20 women to beds instead, because they wanted to help get them out. But the director of Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mark Inch, started a crackdown on the budgets, and is making sure they don't go over budget anymore."

According to Myers, the prison's budget went overboard. This is why Miller had to wait again until the prison administration finds her a bed in the halfway house that she had to stay into once she gets out of jail.

Because of the changes, the "Dance Moms" diva was reportedly devasted but cannot do anything but wait until she gets her new schedule for moving into a halfway house.