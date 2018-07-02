Abby Lee Miller Shares 'Emergency Surgery' Experience

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Featured in this image is "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller

Reality star Abby Lee Miller revealed that she is well on her way to recovery.

On Saturday, the former "Dance Moms" star shared a graphic photo of her back on her Instagram account to show her healing stitches.

She added the caption: "After the 2nd surgery, My back is finally on the mend. I just wish the top section & bottom would hurry along too! I had 52 staples perfectly aligned and now a bunch of crazy stitches are holding my neck & lumbar region together!"

She also tagged her spine doctor Hooman Melamed in her post.

The dance choreographer and owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma after going through an emergency spinal surgery in April, just weeks after being released from prison where she served her bankruptcy fraud sentence.

Her second "emergency surgery" on her back took place in early June, after her doctors found out through her MRI that it would be better if she goes through another round of procedure.

But while she seemed to be in high spirits in her social media posts, a source told People that she was actually struggling to deal with her situation.

"She has two more chemo sessions to go, but she's in a really bad place — mentally and emotionally," the source stated. "She's really losing it," the insider went on to say.

Her cancer diagnosis was just one of the problems that the 51-year-old reality star had to deal with over the recent years.

In 2015, she was indicted for fraud after opening a secret bank account, then entered a guilty plea in 2016. She was sentenced to one year and one day in prison.

She was detained at the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, then was released this year to be transferred to a halfway house to complete her sentence. That is where she experienced the pain in her neck, which paved the way for her immediate trip to the hospital.