Abby Lee Miller to Drop 'Amazing News' Amid Cancer Battle

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Featured in the image is "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller

It seems fallen reality star Abby Lee Miller is in high spirits these days, and she appears to be announcing something good in the coming days.

The former "Dance Moms" star posted an old photo of herself where she can be seen smiling and posing in front of a vintage British red phone booth with the caption, "I 'heard' some amazing news today! Can anybody take a guess at what it was? #aldc #abbyleemiller #aldcla #dancemoms #thebestisyettocome"

Her fans got excited about her post. They immediately asked her if she is already cancer-free.

In April, the 51-year-old reality star was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma just a few days after she was released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution and transferred to a Long Beach, California halfway house to complete her one-year-and-one-day prison sentence for her bankruptcy fraud conviction.

Miller discovered that she has a life-threatening disease after having to go through an emergency spinal surgery when she complained about the pain that she felt in her neck when she was transferred in the halfway house.

On the other hand, others asked her if Lifetime decided to bring back "Dance Moms" for its eighth season after being canceled in May because of her cancer diagnosis.

"The show was put on hold temporarily and now has been canceled completely. Dance Moms will never create another episode. The network feels as though it would be toxic to bring it back to life in another way with someone else," a source told Radar Online last month.

The network was also reportedly planning to create a hospital recovery show for Miller, but the idea was reportedly shelved. "They were trying to do an Abby's hospital recovery show," the source also said. "A comeback, a different angle to the franchise. But she just can't with the treatment and the inevitable," the insider went on to say.

Until now, fans are still waiting for Miller to break her happy news.