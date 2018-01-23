(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Abby Lee Miller "Dance Moms" alum arrives at the Teen Choice Awards 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has not disappeared from social media even when she went to prison.

There have been reports that the dance coach will be released much earlier with word suggesting she will be out by Feb. 20. This is a few months earlier than the original schedule, which is June 21.

She addressed these rumors in a new post on Instagram, saying that while no dates have been made official yet, she is hopeful she will be out of prison sooner than later. Prison officials who spoke to TMZ say that there has not been any date change as of now.

Miller has been a model citizen while doing her time. On the post, the star said she is doing great and that she is consciously making efforts to improve herself by choosing to look at the lessons in her current ordeal.

Sometimes in life you make mistakes. I trusted the wrong people and didn't pay any attention to things I should of. I'm more than sorry for the mistakes I have made. My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I've tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience. All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf. Thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest. I love you all.

She accompanied the long post with a photo of her with friends who paid her a visit in prison, and as fans would notice, Miller, who got a gastric bypass surgery in April, lost a lot of weight. Per TMZ, she dropped around 100 lbs since she went to prison.