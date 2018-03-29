Abby Lee Miller Updates: 'Dance Moms' Star Transferred to Halfway House

Reuters/Elizabeth Daley Reality TV show star Abby Lee Miller

After getting out of the FCI Victorville prison, former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller is now staying at a halfway house in Long Beach, California.

The 51-year-old reality star was reportedly spotted at the halfway house Wednesday night looking over a hundred pounds lighter compared to her weight before she entered the prison facility in July 2017.

US Weekly obtained a copy of the court document that ordered Miller's transfer to the halfway house, stating the strict set of rules that she has to follow as part of her supervised freedom.

Some of the restrictions stated that Miller must not use any illegal controlled substance and that she must subject herself to drug tests.

"You must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. You must submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, as determined by the court," the court document said. "You must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer," it further stated.

She is also required to present herself to the probation office located in the federal judicial district where she will be assigned to stay within the first 72 hours of her release from the Victorville facility. According to the online publication, the dance choreographer will be given the instructions about regarding the proper way to report to her probation officer.

She is also expected to follow all the instructions provided by her probation officer, which will include the guidelines for her new living arrangements as well as her new employment.

Additional instructions also mentioned that she will be prohibited to "communicate or interact with someone [she] knows is engaged in criminal activity." She must also avoid being arrested and should immediately alert her probation officer within the first 72 hours in case she violated this rule. She also must not "pose a risk to another person or organization."

A report from People revealed that Miller's brush with the law started when he was indicted for Fraud in October 2015 by a federal grand jury in Pittsburg for bankruptcy fraud charges because she allegedly hid over $755,000 in secret accounts, which were created solely for the purpose of concealing the income that she earned from "Dance Moms" and other related shows and merchandises.

Miller pleaded guilty to the bankruptcy fraud charges in June 2016. The reality show star also decided to end ties with Lifetime's "Dance Moms" in March 2017 through a furious Instagram post, saying that she will no longer be part of the show after the second half of season 7.

"FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES AND COSTUMING – TO NO AVAIL!" she wrote during that time. "I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful!" she continued. "I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED – DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT!"

By May 2017, Miller received her one year and a day sentence. She was supposed to be released completely on June 21, 2018, but online records now claim that her release date has been moved to May 25, according to CBS News.