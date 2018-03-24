Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Incarcerated reality star Abby Lee Miller posed for a promo poster for her former show 'Dance Moms' on Lifetime.

Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller revealed that she will no longer receive cards from the mail in preparation for her early release from prison.

On her Instagram account, the incarcerated reality star thanked all her fans for sending her intricately made cards to wish her well while she serves time behind bars due to multiple counts of fraud. But since she will soon be released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, the facility will stop accepting cards as fan mails for the dance reality star.

"I have received so many but want to make everyone aware that going forward I will no longer receive cards. The mail rules have changed. The only mail that I will receive will be letters on plain paper or writing paper (lined) in a plain white envelope," Miller stated.

The 51-year-old dance instructor and founder of the Abby Lee Dance Company was originally scheduled to end her one-year sentence on June 21, but the Federal Bureau of Prisons moved her release date one month earlier on May 25, according to USA Today.

While her fans have to wait and see if she will return to "Dance Moms" after her release, she told E! News back in May that she was contacted to be part of a show before she entered the facility.

According to Miller, she received a call to advise her that a production crew is prepared to shoot her for a TV project that seemed to be shot in prison. "I think I'll be ready to go", the former reality star said. She also added that she'd be able to handle the worst case scenario as she's a good teacher with an eye for detail. "I can take a beginner kid that has never danced in their lives and I can teach them something or I can take a really advanced dancer and I can make them into a professional," Miller went on to say.