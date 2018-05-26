Abby Lee Miller's Life Behind Bars Officially Ends

Facebook/DanceMomsonLIFETIME Former 'Dance Moms' lead choreographer Abby Lee Miller

After a series of heartbreaking events in her life, Abby Lee Miller finally has something to be thankful for after being released from her halfway house.

The former "Dance Moms" star announced the happy news on her Instagram account, where she posted a black and white photo of herself pointing at her wristwatch. She added the caption: "TIMES UP!!!! 'Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.' Martin Luther King Jr. #abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #freedom #dancemoms"

The owner of the Abby Lee Dance Company had been transferred from the FCI Victorville prison to the halfway house located in Long Beach, California in late March. According to E! News, the move came after the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced that her prison sentence that was supposed to end on June 21 had been shortened to May 25.

The 51-year-old dance choreographer was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison back in May 2017 after pleading guilty to felony bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She started serving her prison term on July 12, 2017, then moved to the halfway house to finish her prison term.

But shortly after moving to the halfway house, Miller had to be temporarily released and brought to the hospital after complaining about severe pain in her neck. She immediately underwent an emergency surgery, which led to the discovery of her non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer that develops in a person's lymphatic system.

"It was not an infection, it was a type of a non-Hodgkin's lymphoma – it's a type of a cancer," Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, the orthopedic spine surgeon from Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital who was taking care of her told People.

"We're getting an oncologist involved and we have to figure out what the next steps are as far as chemotherapy or radiation or more spine surgery. Depending on the tumor type, depending on the sensitivity of the tumor – it just depends the type but I feel more than yes, she will undergo chemotherapy or radiation," the doctor added.

Melamed also told the online magazine that if they do not treat Miller immediately, she could possibly die because her blood pressure was already bottoming out.

A source also told the publication that the former reality star is currently trying to stay positive as she deals with her health problems.

According to the source, Miller still has two more chemotherapy sessions to go, but she remains in a bad state both emotionally and mentally. But she now has a lot to look forward to now that she is given a chance to correct her past mistakes as she begins a new chapter of her life outside her prison cell.

At the moment, Miller has yet to announce her plans after her prison release. But it can be assumed that she will spend more time on improving her health.

Lifetime is also mum about their plans for their former reality star, as well as for the next installment of "Dance Moms" in their network.