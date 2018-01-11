ABC Releases First Trailer for 'The Bachelor Winter Games'

Facebook/TheBachelor Promotional image for 'The Bachelor'

The first trailer for the upcoming "Bachelor Winter Games" is finally here.

Many of the much-loved people from the Bachelor Nation are set to make a big return to television for the highly anticipated "Bachelor Winter Games." During the Jan. 8 episode of the "The Bachelor," the first trailer for the upcoming winter sports-themed "Bachelor" spin-off was finally released, and it featured highly familiar faces from the Bachelor Nation from all over the world.

The four-episode spin-off will gather up 26 Bachelor Nation contestants from all over the world and will have them compete in a set of challenges inspired by the Winter Olympics. Twelve of these contestants will be coming from team USA, including favorites like Ben Higgins, Dean Unglert, Luke Pell, Ashley Iaconetti and Eric Bigger. The remaining 14 will come from the international editions of the reality television show. While the new show itself aims to have the contestants battle it out, it also provides them at another chance at love with winners from the different set challenges receiving special dating cards that would help them with their romantic endeavors.

"The Bachelor has always been hot," the trailer announces in a voiceover. "But February 13, it gets cold."

What's interesting though is that Ashley Iaconetti seems to already be complaining. He said, "I just don't understand why I'm always friend-zoned! I'm just so confused."

The "Bachelor Winter Games" will be set at The Hermitage winter resort and will be hosted by Chris Harrison. The spin-off is also described by ABC as "an ode to the Winter Olympic Games," and what's exciting is that it would air alongside NBC's own coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Apart from the above-mentioned personalities, loads of other faces are set to make an appearance on the show, including Ryan and Trista Sutter, the current bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., Jojo Fletcher and Rachel Lindsey as well as renowned figure skaters Nancy Kerrigan, Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner.