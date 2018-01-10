Abortion Is ... What?!?

A controversial billboard campaign calling abortion "sacred," "a blessing," "family value," "life-saving," and "a second chance," among other things, was launched this week by the largest abortion clinic in Ohio.

The 16 billboards put up across the Greater Cleveland area all start with the phrase "Abortion is _____" and are completed with a variety of words in support of the practice.

