'Ace Attorney' Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch

The "Ace Attorney" franchise is getting another refresh with Capcom teasing that the next entry to the hit visual novel adventure video game series is headed to the Nintendo Switch.

This is what Capcom COO Haruhiro Tsujimoto indicated during his interview with the Japanese industry publication Jiji as translated by Court Records:

Capcom COO Tsujimoto, in an interview with Jiji on the 10th, revealed that the company is already developing new titles to release on the Nintendo Switch in fiscal year 2018, such as "Ace Attorney" and other series that are popular inside and outside Japan.

It is to be noted that the launch is set in the fiscal year 2018, which means that this next "Ace Attorney" game might not see the light of day until April 2019 at the longest.

Tsujimoto's remark gives the impression that what fans will see in the Nintendo Switch is a brand-new iteration of the hit game although there is also a possibility that the "Ace Attorney" title coming to the console could end up being a remaster or a remake instead.

Either way, fans are just excited about the prospect that the popular franchise is finally finding its way to the Nintendo Switch. As Nintendo Life pointed out, Capcom has treaded lightly with regard to pledging support for the console.

The studio has been careful in investing on the Nintendo Switch since its release was shrouded in uncertainty as far as sales go, but its success in the market and the growing support it is enjoying from major game developers and publishers seem to have at last convinced Capcom to get on board.

The latest installment in the main "Ace Attorney" series is "Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney − Spirit of Justice" released on the Nintendo 3DS last year.

Capcom also released a new entry to the spinoff series titled "Dai Gyakuten Saiban 2: Naruhodō Ryūnosuke no Kakugo I" just last August.