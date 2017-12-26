(Photo: Capcom) An image from "Ace Attorney Investigations 2."

Six years after its initial release, "Ace Attorney Investigations 2" has finally found its way to both the mobile realm and is now playable on both iOS and Android.

It is to be noted that Apple users will get to download the game for free and can play up to the second chapter and will have to shell out 2,000 yen to get the rest.

Android users, on the other hand, will be required to pay for the whole thing before they can download "Ace Attorney Investigations 2" to their devices.

The game is currently available in Japan only and is not confirmed for a western release yet. However, since no "Ace Attorney Investigations" games have been released in the west — Capcom has said in the past that the localization cost is holding them back from this — it is expected that players in North America and Europe won't get to see it.

The sixth installment in the entire "Ace Attorney" series, the game puts the spotlight once again on Miles Edgeworth aka Reiji Mitsurugi as he struggles to find meaning of his job.

(Photo: Capcom) Another image from "Ace Attorney Investigations 2."

This is heightened by the fact that he becomes the target of the "Prosecutor Purge," an inquisition conducted by the Prosecutorial Investigation Committee in their attempt to get rid of incompetent and misbehaving prosecutors.

For some reason, Reiji is deemed one of these people so he ends up being replaced by a younger investigator in "Ace Attorney Investigations 2" and as expected from the character, he does not leave his post without a fight.

With uncovering the truth as his utmost priority, Reiji confronts individuals who want him to fail by tampering with evidence in the cases he is investigating.

Looking at the new screenshots from the updated "Ace Attorney Investigations 2," users will definitely notice improvements in the visuals and graphics from the original Nintendo DS version. Fans can read all about the game here.