'Ace of Diamond' Anime News: Voice Actor Confirms Season 3

Facebook/diaaceanime A promotional poster for the Japanese animated series "Ace of Diamond"

The Japanese anime series "Ace of Diamond" has no official release date as of now for the third season, and since the conclusion of season 2, no official announcement has been made. However, one of the animated series' voice actors may just have dropped a huge hint, giving fans an idea of when they can expect season 3 to be released.

News of the upcoming third season of "Ace of Diamond" surfaced during an orchestra concert titled "Daiya no A," which is a musical based on the manga version of the series, and involved some of the instrumentalists who were responsible for producing the animated version's opening soundtrack. The Japanese voice actors were present as well during the event.

As expected, interviewers approached the voice actors after the event concluded, and Ryota Ohsaka, who voices the character Eijun Sawamura in the series, gave a rather unexpected response when he was prodded for "Ace of Diamond" answers. Ohsaka stated that there will absolutely be a third season, but the creators have not wrapped up production as of now. Ohsaka appeared very pleased that he was asked about a third season, which was apparent in his excited response.

Notably, no announcement was given during the musical event regarding a release date for season 3 of "Ace of Diamond."

At the very least, this news should assure fans that there is definitely something to look forward to regarding this anime series. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the Blu-ray box set of "Ace of Diamond," which was officially announced after the orchestra ended. The special set will come in two volumes, scheduled to be released in March and June later this year.

Realistically speaking, it is speculated that season 3 of "Ace of Diamond" may be released sometime in 2019 or 2020. For fans who can't wait that long, they may refer to the published manga to see what happens next after season 2 of the anime.