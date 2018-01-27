Acer Shows Off Unannounced Chrome OS Tablet at Bett Show 2018

Acer official website A promotional image for the Acer Chromebook Spin 11.

Recent reports have revealed that a standalone tablet featuring a Chrome OS was showcased by Acer in this year's Bett Show, which was held in London. Further reports indicate that Acer failed to announce the device, which gave rise to speculations that it might have been a surprise from the tech giant.

According to reports, an attendee in the show snapped a picture and proceeded to turn to social media to spread the word. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before several people were able to take a snapshot of the unidentified Chrome OS tablet. Speculations indicate that the Acer device does not seem to be a detachable screen, considering the portrait orientation that it was pictured in. Regardless, it is expected to be announced sooner or later as part of the Chrome OS lineup that Acer, along with other tech giants such as Samsung, are pushing forward for education.

Further reports reveal that the standalone tablet is featuring a sizable bezel and that the screen may be around eight to 10 inches. No other specs has been revealed but the attention of the fans were caught by the Staedtler stylus. The Chrome OS tablet seems to be made for it as the user interface features several pen tools. It could also be one of the rumored tablets from Acer, which has been codenamed Scarlet and is powered by a Rockchip processor.

Despite the anticipation for the device, it would be worth noting that it is not part of the lineup that was just recently announced to be housing Intel's eight generation processors. As such, what is under the hood remains to be a mystery. Regardless, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. As such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.