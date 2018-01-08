Acer Updates Swift 7 Ultrabook, Calls It 'World's Thinnest Laptop'

Acer has made their mark on this year's International Consumer Electronics Show by making the already blade-thin Swift 7 even slimmer. The company has just announced the new Swift 7, which they claim to be the "World's Thinnest Laptop," in Las Vegas on Jan. 6.

The new Swift 7 is now being touted by Acer as "the world's thinnest laptop," as they announced in a press release this weekend for the CES 2018 event in Las Vegas Nevada. Along with an even slimmer form factor, now at just 8.98 millimeters thin, the new design also packs an Intel Core i7 processor and a 4G LTE connection, a rarity among laptops today.

Acer Promo image for the Acer Swift 7 laptop released in 2017.

"We're extremely proud to make the world's thinnest laptop even thinner with the new Swift 7," said Jerry Kao, President of IT Products for Acer.

Acer is releasing the new Swift 7, with the model number SF714-51, for sale in the U.S. starting April this year, according to CNet. As light as this new Acer ultrabook is, this new and slimmer Swift 7 comes with a hefty price tag, starting at $1,699.

The specs are top-notch, as well, if a bit behind, as Acer chose to stick to a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, just when new offers from Dell and Lenovo now come with the newer eighth-generation Intel Core i7 as standard.

The new Swift 7 also comes with 8 GB of Low Power DDR3 memory and 256 GB of Solid State Device storage, ensuring that power draw from these components is kept to a minimum. The touch-enabled display is standard High Definition, at 1,920 by 1,080 pixels, and is covered by a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The keyboard comes with backlighting, as well as a Windows Hello compatible fingerprint reader. The ultrabook comes with 4G LTE connectivity for those with mobile data subscriptions as well, an interesting upgrade choice from Acer.