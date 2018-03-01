Activision Blizzard Planning To Release More Game Remasters

Activision Activision rumored to be working on a 'Spyro the Dragon' remaster.

Activision has announced their plans to release classic game remasters this year. While the publisher has yet to reveal which titles will get a 21st-century facelift, recent speculation points to the "Spyro the Dragon" trilogy which was originally released back in 1998.

In their latest annual investor report, Activision outlined what was in store for their games moving forward. Alongside the brief mentions of "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft," the company revealed their intention to mine Activision's library as part of its plans for the second half of 2018.

"We expect to release 'World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth' and our latest 'Call of Duty' game in the second half of 2018," reads the report. "In addition, we expect to deliver ongoing content for our various franchises, including expansion packs for 'Hearthstone' and 'Destiny 2,' in-game events for 'Overwatch,' and map packs for 'Call of Duty: WWII,' as well as releases of remastered versions of titles from our library of IP."

Earlier this month, rumors began spreading of a "Spyro the Dragon" trilogy remaster to be released on the PlayStation 4 as a timed exclusive in Q3 2018. Many point to the success of the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane" trilogy as the reason for Activision deciding to consider bringing the game to modern standards. So far, however, the company has yet to reveal their plans for the purple dragon.

In related news, Blizzard Entertainment, one-half of the gaming giant that is Activision Blizzard, is also rumored to be working on a remaster of its real-time strategy game "Warcraft 3." This comes after the success of the "Starcraft 2" remaster which revitalized the game's fanbase, particularly in South Korea.

Blizzard also released a new update to the game's public test realm which included new maps and balance changes to the heroes. The company has yet to officially confirm that they are working on a "Warcraft 3" remaster. However, there's no denying that the signs that are practically in broad daylight.