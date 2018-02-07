Actors Portraying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 'Royal Romance' Film Announced

Reuters/Toby Melville Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017.

The actors to portray Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the dramatization of their romance have been casted.

Lifetime network is creating a film to tell the romantic story of how Prince Harry and Meghan fell in love with each other in the title, "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance," and they have found the actors to play the two.

Murray Fraser will portray Prince Harry, while Parisa Fitz-Henley will embody Meghan in the film, Entertainment Weekly confirmed.

Lifetime plans to launch the film before the Prince and the former "Suits" star marry on May 18. The film intends to tell the tale of their courtship, as well as portray how much their lives have changed since the engagement. Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement last November via the Clarence House.

"Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" begins filming this month in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

One of the things that might be featured in the film is how Meghan talked about Prince Harry in code. Meghan's co-star in "Suits," Wendell Pierce, revealed on "Harry" that they used the term "London" as code for Prince Harry.

"She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code," Pierce revealed to host Harry Connick, Jr.

"You know, 'How you doing?' 'Oh, I'm going to London, coming from London,'" Pierce revealed.

The actor, who also portrayed Meghan's on-screen father Robert Zane, also shared that he had a "wonderful moment" when they had their last day together on the set of "Suits."

"It was just she and I in the room and I said, 'I know your life is going to change but always know, no matter where you are, I will always be your loving fake father,'" Pierce revealed.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to tie the knot on May 18.