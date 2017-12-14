Actress Salma Hayek Details How Harvey Weinstein Made Sexual Advances Towards Her

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Harvey Weinstein is now under investigations regarding the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Following the dozens of women who recently came forward to reveal Harvey Weinstein's sexual impropriety, another one of his victims surfaced this week to accuse the disgraced film producer of sexual harassment and abuse. In a long essay she penned, actress Salma Hayek detailed how Weinstein sexually harassed and even threatened to kill her years ago.

In her essay, Hayek revealed that Weinstein demanded sexual activity with her for years, showing up unexpectedly in front of her door to make such demands. "No to opening the door to him at all hours of the night, hotel after hotel, location after location, where he would show up unexpectedly, including one location where I was doing a movie he wasn't even involved with," she wrote.

Among Weinstein's demands which she refused were taking a shower with him, letting him watch her take a shower, giving him a massage, asking a naked friend to give him a massage and giving him oral sex. According to Hayek, every refusal she made was met with "Harvey's Machiavellian rage." One time, the producer even told her, "I will kill you, don't think I can't."

Hayek, who previously worked with Weinstein on "Frida," refused to sleep with the producer once, and Weinstein allegedly tried to remove her from the project. When the actress was able to meet his demands as to the script and budget, he ultimately agreed to let her stay. However, Weinstein told her that she was not making the most of her physical attributes during the production, so he demanded her to do a sex scene with another woman and do full-frontal nudity.

Afraid that she might cause troubles in the production, she agreed against her will. "I arrived on the set the day we were to shoot the scene that I believed would save the movie. And for the first and last time in my career, I had a nervous breakdown," she wrote.

Towards the end of her essay, the actress called for equality in the entertainment industry. "Until there is equality in our industry, with men and women having the same value in every aspect of it, our community will continue to be a fertile ground for predators," she wrote.