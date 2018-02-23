Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Share First Photo Of Gio Grace Levine

Reuters/Andrew Kelly Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and VS angel Behati Prinsloo share a photo of Gio Grace Levine.

Gio Grace Levine has made it to the world of social media as mother Behati Prinsloo posted a photo yesterday of her daughter's feet on her Instagram.

"Gio Grace Levine 2/15/18. She's got her dads toes," the Victoria's Secret (VS) angel captioned the photo.

The 28-year-old model revealed last September that she and husband Adam Levine were having their second child. Last Thursday, Prinsloo gave birth to Gio.

On Sep. 14, Prinsloo shared a photo on Instagram of her baby bump to the world. She captioned it, "ROUND 2." The VS Angel has never tried to hide her excitement as she and Levine were expecting Gio. Prinsloo had since uploaded several photos of her very pregnant belly.

The Maroon 5 frontman revealed last November that he and his three-year wife wanted many children to follow. "I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," he told Ellen DeGeneres, as recorded by E! News. "[Prinsloo] was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."

Prinsloo and Levine had their first child, Dusty Rose, in September two years ago. The mother has seemed to be enjoying her life as a mother, calling motherhood a stage of finding "next-level love," according to People Magazine.

"I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought," Prinsloo told People. "I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there's no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby."

Levine is now set to go on tour with Maroon 5 on Mar. 1. The pop-rock band will be starting their tour in Quito, Ecuador to promote their sixth studio album "Red Pill Blues," which was released last Nov. 3. Multi-instrumentalist Sam Farrar joins the band for the first time for this album.