Adidas Ionic by Fitbit Launch Date: New Smartwatch Comes Out on March 19

Fitbit has been banking on its Ionic line of smartwatches to carry it through what looks general disinterest from smartwatch fans as of late. To interest people in wearable gadgets, the company partnered with Adidas to come up with a line of branded smartwatches coming out on March 19.

It's a move that Apple is also trying to pull off with its partnership with Nike, according to Tech Crunch. One significant difference, aside from the brands, is how Apple refuses to put a markup on their Nike devices, keeping them in line with the others instead.

Fitbit is selling its Adidas-branded watches for $330 each, a figure that makes the branded ones about $30 more expensive than the usual Fitbit Ionic.

The watch is now up for pre-order, and each Adidas Ionic will come with a custom watch face and a specially designed, perforated band that lets moisture out especially when running or playing sports. The smartwatch will also come pre-loaded with Adidas' own Train app, which is branded software from Adidas with a half-dozen or so exercises and coaching materials.

This new watch could be Fitbit's answer to their problematic year, with sales of their smartwatches not exactly turning "out the way that we expected it," as Fitbit CEO James Park commented in this week's financials meeting.

"For Fitbit Ionic: adidas edition, training is just the beginning. Improve every part of your day with popular apps, sleep tracking & more," Fitbit described the new watch in its own product page.

