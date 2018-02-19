Adidas Reveals James Harden's New Signature Shoe

Reuters/Joe Camporeale- USA Today Sports James Harden's new shoe will give fans something more to look forward to amidst the fantastic season of Harden and the Houston Rockets.

James Harden, along with sneaker partner Adidas, introduced his "Vol. 2" signature shoe through the use of Hollywood and a little bit of fire. In particular, Harden used his own event in Los Angeles, dubbed as the "Harden Invitational event" to market his latest shoe.

Houston Rockets Superstar Harden has been the face of Adidas in the NBA ever since former superstars Dwight Howard and Derrick Rose waned in performance throughout the years. So far, Harden's sponsorship arguably surpasses the two aforementioned players in terms of creativity and style.

The event of Harden was held at Foot Locker's West Coast Flagship store in Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles. The Most Valuable Player runner-up is in Los Angeles for the NBA All-star game festivities, with Harden being a member Steph Curry's team to face against LeBron James'.

The launching of Harden's new signature sneakers is hosted by Foot Locker House of Hoops, which will run through Friday to Sunday amidst the All-star game festivities, taking advantage of the big population of Los Angeles and the number of fans that the All-star game will attract.

Harden's "Vol.2" shoe will be his first signature shoe since the "Harden Vol. 1," which was released in 2016 after the Rockets superstar signed a massive 13-year endorsement deal with Adidas. Harden noted that this business strategy of Adidas, which is to sign up-and-coming stars, is a great way to boost revenue.

Now, Harden notes that the new release will be much more innovative and light compared to the previous ones. In particular, it focuses on more safety by increase traction both on the floor and the grip around the ankles.

The Vol. 2 will be having a "Boost cushioning technology," which will securely grip and cushion the player's ankles while playing any sport. Harden notes that the feeling is like the "shoe is moving with the feet" as if it is an extension of the body.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 2 sneaker is just one of the many heavyweight shoe lines to have a new release in February 2018.