Adidas to Release Signature 'Rap' Shoes for NBA star Damian Lillard

Adidas website Damian Lillard's "Dame 4" will be the basis of the upcoming "Dame D.O.L.L.A" shoes of the rapper and basketball star.

First-time NBA All-star Damian Lillard finally landed a spot in the 2018 All-star game after being snubbed for years, and Adidas' release of Lillard's new shoes will be a welcome addition to the Portland Trail Blazers point guard.

However, Lillard's new shoes are not dedicated to the All-star promotion. It is known inside and outside of the NBA that Lillard is a superstar despite 2018 being his first All-star appearance. Instead, the show will pay tribute to Lillard's rising side-career in the rap industry.

Much like fellow first-time All-star Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers, Lillard has an up-and-coming professional music career after publishing dozens of songs, most notably ones under his "The Letter O" album.

Lillard's stage name, "Dame D.O.L.L.A," will be the theme and name of the new Adidas signature shoes slated to come out on Feb. 9. The new signatures were designed after the "Dame 4," which is one of the best-selling shoes by Adidas under Lillard's name.

The Adidas Dame D.O.L.L.A will arrive in two colorways. Lillard's rap shoes are mostly designed to have a white and gray design, with textures reminiscent of the Adidas "Yeezy." The two colorways are just a means to change the secondary colors.

The first colorway gives the Dame D.O.L.L.A a darker secondary color through sharp hues of black and red. It has a red color for the NBA star's signature logo, with a black gradient finish on the tongue.

Meanwhile, the second colorway is accentuated with pastel pink hues. The tongue and shoelace rings, as well as the rubber sole, are colored in a gentle hue of pink, while the rest of the gray and white colors are retained.

The Dame D.O.L.L.A is set to release on Feb. 9 in selected stores worldwide. Fans of Lillard and Adidas can expect the shoe to be priced right around $115, which is currently the Dame 4's marketed price.