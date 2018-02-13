'Adopt-A-Hunter' Helps 'Monster Hunter World' Newbies in Starting the Game

"Monster Hunter: World" is the latest in a long-running series of games, and it has carried on a lot of intricate systems and lore from over the long history of the franchise. "Adopt-A-Hunter," a growing community of "Monster Hunter" veterans, are now inviting new players to help them enjoy the game.

"Monster Hunter: World" is the first time that Capcom has taken the series to a large-format platform, and while the new graphics and streamlined gameplay have helped win over a lot of new players, it's still an intricate action RPG that caters to its veteran fanbase.

Capcom As hunters, "Monster Hunter: World" players take on quests to hunt monsters in a variety of habitats.

"Historically, Monster Hunter is a franchise that has had a strangely high and somewhat prohibitive barrier of entry tacked onto a fairly steep learning curve," Woulfe Condra, co-founder of the "Adopt-A-Hunter" website, explained in an email response to Polygon.

Veteran hunters and novice players alike can sign up to the website, after which, the experienced old hands can then take newbies under their wing to teach them. There's a lot of topics to cover since the "Monster Hunter" has piled on systems over mechanics in the years that it's been around.

"Our initiative seeks to pair one veteran with a single novice to provide a 1-on-1 hunting and learning environment; a place where basic skills and proficiency can be acquired, developed, and honed, questions may be asked free of judgment, and both equipment and friendships will be crafted," the website's foreword explained.

While the teaching methods may differ from player to player, the overall experience has been a casual one, as Eurogamer's Robert Purchese found out when he signed up. It's less a boot camp and more like a team-up, with the veteran just occasionally highlighting something that the in-game guides of "Monster Hunter: World" may have missed.

"Adopt-A-Hunter" also has more sign-up options and information on their Discord channel.