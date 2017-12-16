Outright Games Promotional image for 'Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion'

An adventure game based on the hugely popular Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time" is set to arrive on consoles and PC next year. Titled "Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion" and published by Bandai Namco, the game is an open-world pirate adventure and features many of the series favorite characters.

Developed by Outright Games and Climax Studios, the game follows Finn and Jake they explore a flooded Land of Ooo using their newly constructed boat. The flooding caused familiar kingdoms to be cut off from each other and now it's up to these two brave heroes to find out what happened.

Along the way, players will be able to recruit BMO and Marceline to join their crew. Together they will explore the flooded lands of Ooo, be discovering new locations and interrogating other characters for clues. Bandai Namco didn't share much detail about the game's plot other than that it will feature an original story and that the characters will be voiced by the show's cast.

"Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion" will feature a tactical combat system that uses spells, potions, items, and unique hero abilities during battle. A hero progression system is also in-place with everything rendered in 3D visuals that match the show's art style.

Outright Games also plans to include a bit of community input to the game by allowing fans to name Finn and Jake's boat. Simply go to their official website and fill out a submission form to vote on a name. The contest is available from Dec. 15 until Jan. 2, 2018.

After of two years on the air, "Adventure Time" is set to conclude in 2018 following its ninth season finale. Aside from the upcoming game, fans will have a few new episodes, miniseries and a movie to come before then.

"Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion" is set to be released this Spring 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.