'Adventure Time' News: Open-World Video Game Adaptation Will Launch Next Year

Outright Games Teaser photo for the upcoming open world video game 'Adventure Time: Pirates of The Enchiridion'

It was recently confirmed that an open-world video game adaptation of the popular Cartoon Network series "Adventure Time" will be released next year.

Publisher Outright Games recently put up the official page for the said video game titled "Adventure Time: Pirates of The Enchiridion." In a brief description, it was teased that the Land of Ooo will be submerged in a vast body of water and it is Finn and Jake's mission to know what caused it.

According to the page, fans will see Finn and Jake "explore dangerous waters, search for clues, interrogate pirates and fight bad guys" to complete the task.

Meanwhile, details of the game's features were also revealed. It was confirmed that aside from Finn and Jake, BMO and Marceline were also included in the roster of playable characters.

The page also hinted that the game will feature "the high seas between kingdoms" while also introducing "uncharted territories" as they find out why the Land of Ooo is underwater.

Developers have yet to specify "Pirates of The Enchiridion's" gameplay elements, but the already available page confirmed that players will be tasked to collect items and loots, learn spells, craft potions, and familiarize themselves with "unique ultimate hero abilities" that will be useful to conquer "fast-paced tactical combat."

Several gameplay screenshots have also been released, and they showed that the upcoming video game will be presented in the same animation style found in its cartoon version.

The game is being developed by the British company Climax Studios that is known for its works on "WarCraft II: The Dark Saga" (1997), "Diablo" (1998), "W.I.T.C.H." (2006), "Assassin's Creed Chronicles" (2015) and more.

Since the upcoming open world game is mainly set in water, one of the most important gameplay elements is Finn and Jake's boat. With that, Outright Games is inviting fans to submit suggestions for the name of the vessel.

"Adventure Time: Pirates of The Enchiridion" will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, reports have it the game will launch sometime in spring 2018.