Afraid to Share Your Faith at Work?

Is this the most difficult conversation you'll have at work?

I was putting the finishing touches on a presentation when a colleague scrambled in my door and closed it with a slam.

"Will you pray with me?"

For a Christian, this opportunity to encourage and share the hope of Jesus with a colleague in need seems like the perfect opportunity. But Barna Group research suggests otherwise. If we apply Barna's findings to this scenario, 73 percent of Christians would feel a personal responsibility to share their faith in the aforementioned situation, but only 52% would actually share and 31 percent would not share, despite believing they should.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/the-most-difficult-conversation-youll-have-at-work-222547/