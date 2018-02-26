'After the Rain' Anime Spoilers: Akira to Make a Drastic Move in Episode 8

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni,” also known as “After the Rain,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

Akira may have just been friend-zoned, but she remains as determined as before to reverse the situation on the next episode of the Japanese romance anime series, "After the Rain."

In the previous episode, Akira went from feeling rejected, after Kondo snapped at him early in the episode, to being buoyed in that blissful moment of the restaurant manager hugging her near the end of the episode.

However, things very quickly took a turn for the confusingly complicated when Kondo subsequently claimed that the hug wasn't in anyway romantic. He also went on to break Akira's heart further by stating that all they could ever be were friends.

How will this straight-up statement of his intentions affect Akira? Will this be enough of a closure for her to accept and move on with her life, appreciating and making the most of her youth, just as Kondo had advised her to do?

The synopsis for the upcoming eighth episode suggests that this may not be the case at all. Kondo may have said that they were nothing more than friends, but this apparently will not stop 17-year-old Akira from wanting to get past friendship into an eventual romantic relationship with the 45-year-old man.

At first, she will be at a loss as to what she should do in order to improve their situation. She may even begin to lose hope as well. But then an opportunity to discuss a mutual interest will give Akira a chance to move forward and take a drastic action that she may or may not regret.

"After the Rain" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA block. Other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.