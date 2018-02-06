'After the Rain' Anime Spoilers: Akira to Visit Kondo's House in Episode 5

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni,” also known as “After the Rain,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

It looks like Akira is about to spend some time with her boss' kid on the next episode of the Japanese romance drama anime series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni," also known simply as "After the Rain."

The synopsis for the upcoming fifth episode teases an incident that will eventually lead Akira to bring Kondo's son, Yuuto, to his father's house. Akira will not find Kondo home, which will, in turn, give her a chance to explore and discover the kind of life that her boss lives outside of managing the family restaurant.

Akira will find plenty of books in Kondo's house, some of which are novels. It is not revealed what particular genre Kondo prefers to read, but the synopsis does state that seeing these books will show an unexpected side to the restaurant manager that will cause Akira's heart to race.

However, while she is caught in this kind of exploration, she will hear the approaching footsteps Kondo. And with Yuuto's proposal, Akira will find herself stepping into a closet to hide, with the intention of surprising her boss.

What new revelations about Kondo will this upcoming visit yield? Will it change the way Akira sees him as a man, or will it only serve to deepen her growing feelings for him? What incident could possibly lead to Akira having to escort Yuuto home? Will this encounter also serve to bring Akira that much closer to the son of the man she admires?

And what incident could possibly result from Akira springing out of a closet to surprise her boss?

"After the Rain" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.