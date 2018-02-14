'After the Rain' Anime Spoilers: How Will Akira and Kondo Spend Their Summer in Episode 6?

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni,” also known as “After the Rain,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

Summer has arrived on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "After the Rain."

The synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode teases a sweltering summer during which Akira will be required to attend some supplementary classes. It also seems like she will encounter a person from her track and field days. The meeting may be accidental, but the memories that they share with each other are not.

Has Akira's friendship with this person changed? And if so, could there still be a way to salvage what's left of it, although they seem to both be moving forward on separate paths?

Moreover, the synopsis also teases a second encounter, this time with the restaurant manager Kondo, who walks out of a library Akira passes by in the midst of a sudden rain. How will this unplanned encounter go, especially since Kondo knows how the younger girl feels about him, and he also seems to be getting interested in this budding affair?

In the previous episode, Akira was able to witness a rather personal side to Kondo after she volunteered to take Yuta, Kondo's son, to the man's house and somehow ended up getting shoved into a closet by the kid to serve as a surprise for his father, who had just arrived from someplace else.

In the end, Akira openly told Kondo that she was interested in finding out more about him. She has also grown quite possessive of the man, which could, in turn, lead to some potential complications down the line.

"After the Rain" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.