Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Screenshot of series protagonists Masami Kondo and Akira Tachibana from the next episode of the Japanese romance anime series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love Is Like After the Rain)," also known as simply "After the Rain."

Akira may have thought it was an impossible feat at first, but she has finally managed to tell Mr. Kondo how she feels on the Japanese romance anime series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love Is Like After the Rain)," also known as simply "After the Rain."

It seemed that everything that happened in the previous episode was all set to bring Akira and Mr. Kondo to that moment when everything felt calm and casual enough to let go of initial inhibitions and open up.

Akira's injury was slightly aggravated when she instinctively ran to catch up to a customer who accidentally left his phone behind. Mr. Kondo drove her to the nearby Morohoshi Chiropractic Clinic, then later went to her neighborhood, intending to personally apologize to her parents for failing to watch out for her properly.

Mr. Kondo did not get to see Akira's mother, whom the latter claimed was out at work, and instead found himself at a nearby restaurant where he first saw the girl who has always worn a serious look on her face laugh and heard that same girl say that she liked him.

However, it seemed that the clumsy manager failed to get the deeper meaning of Akira's words, he found relief in knowing that the girl did not hate him after all.

Then again, did he really not get it, or was he just in a sort of denial about it being a confession of love from a 17-year-old girl? Will Akira's second attempt, which has been teased in the synopsis for the upcoming third episode, make much of a difference?

Also, did Akira's instinctive will to run despite her injury mean that she has not completely given up on her passion, and is still hoping to eventually re-join the school team despite what she said to her track and field friend, Haruka?

And now that Yoshizawa is also working at the Café Restaurant Garden, does he have a better chance of winning Akira's affection than he ever had in school? Or will his presence only end up causing trouble for Akira in the long run?

"After the Rain" airs on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also exclusively streamed in select regions both inside and outside Japan via Amazon Prime Video.