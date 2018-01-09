'After the Rain' Latest News: New Key Visual and Main Promotional Video Released

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni,” also known as “After the Rain,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

A new key visual art and the main promotional video have been released for the upcoming Japanese romance anime series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni."

The key visual, as seen above, shows the two series protagonists: Masami Kondo, who will be voiced Hiroaki Hirata; and Akira Tachibana, who will be voiced by Sayumi Watabe. Akira is a 17-year-old high school girl, who has always had trouble expressing his emotions, finds a kindred spirit in the 45-year-old Masami after she takes on a part-time job at the family restaurant he's managing.

Despite the gap in their ages, Akira will eventually fall in love.

The series, which is also known as "After the Rain," is based on the manga of the same name written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki. It is being animated by Wit Studio and directed by Ayumu Watanabe. Deko Akao is in charge of series composition, while Yuka Shibata handles the character designs, and is also serving as the chief animation director.

Additionally, the new promotional video previews both the series' opening and ending themes. The opening theme, titled "Nostalgic Rainfall," is performed by CHICO with Honeyworks, while the ending theme, "Ref:rain," is performed by Aimer.

Junya Ikeda and Tomoaki Maeno have also been revealed as cast members who will be voicing Takashi Yoshizawa and Ryousuke Kase, respectively. Other cast members include Emi Miyajima as Haruka Kyan and Haruka Fukuhara as Yui Nishida.

Haruka is Akira's close friend and co-member in their high school's track-and-field club. She is somehow involved in the injury that drives Akira to quit running. On the other hand, Yui is Akira's 17-year-old fellow part-time worker at Garden, the family restaurant that Masami is managing.

"After the Rain" premieres on Thursday, Jan.11, late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video in select regions both inside and outside Japan.