'After the Rain' Live-Action Adaptation Latest News: Teaser Trailer and Main Cast List Revealed

Koi wa Ameagari no You ni Official Movie Site Promotional image for the upcoming live adaptation of the Japanese mang series, “Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love Is Like After the Rain),” also known as “After the Rain,” written and illustrated by Jun Mayuzuki.

A live-action adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's manga series, "Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (Love Is Like After the Rain)," is currently in the works, and TOHO has just announced its official main cast.

The announcement was made via a teaser trailer posted on TOHO's official YouTube channel.

The series, which is also known as "After the Rain," was first launched in Shogakukan's "Monthly Big Comic Spirits" magazine in 2014, but moved to the "Weekly Big Comic Spirits" in 2016. A television anime adaptation is also currently airing on Thursdays late night at 12:55 a.m. JST on Fuji TV's noitaminA programming block.

It tells the story of a 17-year-old high school student named Akira Tachibana, who has recently quit the track and field club at school due to an injury and has since taken on a part-time job at a family restaurant close to her chiropractor's clinic. She also always had difficulties expressing herself, but this will gradually change when she develops a crush on the 45-year-old restaurant manager, Masami Kondo.

Nana Komatsu will be playing the lead role of Akira, while Yo Oizumi will be taking on the role of the manager Kondo. Komatsu was most recently seen in the role of Yukako Yamagisbi on the 2017 live-action film adaptation of the "Diamond Is Unbreakable" arc of Hirohiko Araki's popular manga series, "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure." She also played the lead role of Hitomi Nakano on the 2017 mystery drama series, "Thrill!"

On the other hand, Oizumi was most recently seen in the special role of the Sewing-Life Alchemist, Shou Tucker, on the 2017 live-action film adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's manga series, "Fullmetal Alchemist." He also played the role of the First Class Ghoul Investigator Kureo Mado on the 2017 live-action film adaptation of Sui Ishida's dark fantasy manga series, "Tokyo Ghoul."

Other cast members include Honoka Matsumoto and Mari Hamada, who will both play Akira's co-workers, while Make Yamamoto, Shouno Hayama, and Nana Seino will be playing her classmates. You Yoshida will be portraying Akira's mother Tomoyo Tachibana, while Shigeyuki Totsugi will be playing the role of Chihiro Kujou, a novelist who's an old friend of Kondo's.

Hayato Isomura, who is best known for playing the role of Kamen Rider Necrom in the 2015 live-action special effects series, "Kamen Rider Ghost," will be taking on the role of Ryousuke Kase, a co-worker of Akira's who will cause some complications in both Akira and Kondo's lives.

The "After the Rain" live-action film is scheduled to premiere in Japan on Friday, May 25. There is currently no announcement made regarding a possible international release.