'Afterlife Inn Cooking' Latest News: First Full PV Previews Opening Theme by Nao Toyama

Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series “Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking),” based on the light novels written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha.

The first full promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series, "Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi," also known as "Afterlife Inn Cooking."

The 60-second video, which is currently streaming on Happinet Pictures' official YouTube channel, features Aoi Tsubaki's closeness to her grandfather, her life-changing encounter with the god of Tenshinya (Heavenly Inn), and how she subsequently becomes a cook at an afterlife inn.

YouTube/ハピネットピクチャーズ

The video also previews the series' opening theme song titled "To no Manimani," which will be performed by Nao Toyama. Toyama will also be providing the voice of the main protagonist, Aoi.

Other cast members include Katsuyuki Konishi, who will be providing the voice of then Tenshinya's god, Odanna; Shun'ichi Toki, who will be voicing a nine-tailed fox named Ginji; Ai Kakuma, who will be voicing Oryo; and Yuma Uchida as Akatsuki. Atsushi Tamaru will also be onboard to play the role of Byakuya, while Manaka Iwami has also just been cast as a kappa or water spirit named Chibi.

Yoshiko Okuda will be directing the series, with Japanese anime studio GONZO doing the animation. Tomoko Konparu is handling the series composition, while Youko Satou takes charge of the character designs. Takuro Iga and Flying Dog are composing and handling the music, respectively, while Manami Numakura performs the ending theme song titled, "Sai ~color~."

The original light novel series was written by Midori Yuma and illustrated by Laruha. It was first launched in 2015 on Fujimi Shobo's Fujimi L Bunko imprint, and has since released six volumes. It has also been adapted into a manga series illustrated by Wako Ioka that debuted in Enterbrain's "B's Logic Comic" manga magazine in 2016. It has since been published in three collected volumes.

"Afterlife Inn Cooking" is scheduled to premiere sometime in April on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.