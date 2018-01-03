Kakuriyo no Yudomeshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series, “Kakuriyo no Yudomeshi,” also known as “Afterlife Inn Cooking,” based on the light novel series written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha.

The first promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series, "Kakuriyo Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking)," and with it comes initial information on the anime adaptation's cast and crew.

The video, which was released on the official YouTube channel of Happinet Pictures, gives a glimpse of the series protagonist, Aoi Tsubaki, who will be voiced by Nao Touyama. Other cast members include Katsuyuki Konishi, who will be providing the voice of a character named Oudanna, and Shun'ichi Toki, who will be the voice of a character named Ginji.

YouTube/Happinet Pictures

The series will be animated by Japanese animation studio GONZO, whose most recent works include, "Akiba's Trip: The Animation," and "18if." Flying Dog is handling the series' music production.

Based on the light novel series written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha, the series tells the story of a female college student named Aoi, who has the ability to see spirits, which she inherited from her late grandfather. Aoi loves to cook and takes much pride in her culinary skills.

One fateful day, as she is feeding some agricultural spirits, a god and the master of the Heavenly Inn comes and takes Aoi away, claiming that the girl's grandfather left some unpaid debts that Aoi will now have to compensate for by becoming his bride.

However, Aoi proposes instead to pay off her grandfather's debt by working as a cook at the Heavenly Inn.

The light novel series was first launched in Kadokawa's "Fujimi L Bunko" imprint in 2015 and has since had more than 340,000 copies in print. A manga adaptation illustrated by Wako Ioka based on Yuuma's writing was launched in 2016 on Enterbrain's "B's Log Comic" magazine, and has since been published in two collected volumes.

"Afterlife Inn Cooking" is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.