'Afterlife Inn Cooking' Latest News: New Key Visual Features Three Additional Characters

Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series “Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking),” based on the light novels written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha.

A new key visual plus a list of additional cast and staff members have been released for the upcoming anime adaptation of the Japanese supernatural light novel series, "Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking)."

The new key visual, which can be seen above, features the additional characters Akatsuki, who will be voiced by Yuuma Uchida; Oryou, who will be voiced by Ai Kakuma; and Byakuya, who will be voiced by Atsushi Tamaru. In the foreground of the image are the main characters Aoi Tsubaki, voiced by Nao Touyama; Oudanna, voiced by Katsuyuki Konishi; and Ginji, voiced by Shun'ichi Toki.

Midori Yuuma wrote the Japanese light novel series that inspired the upcoming anime, with the illustrations done by Laruha. It debuted in 2015 and currently has six volumes published under Fujimi Shobo's Fujimi L Bunko imprint. Wako Ioka launched a manga adaptation that has been serialized in Enterbrain's manga magazine, "B's Log Comic," since 2016, and has since been published in three collected volumes.

On the other hand, Gonzo is animating the upcoming anime adaptation under the direction of Yoshiko Okuda, with Tomoko Konparu taking charge of the series composition and Youko Satou working on the character designs. Takuro Iga is in charge of music composition, while Flying Dog takes care of the music production.

Additional staff members include Hikaru Suzuki, who will be serving as general animation director; Mika Narukawa, who will be in charge of the special effects and 2D design; and Norifumi Nakamura and Tsutomu Nagai who will be the series' art director and CG director respectively.

The series tells the story of a female college student named Aoi, who can see spirits owing to the ability she has inherited from her late grandfather. Aside from this, Aoi prides herself on her culinary skills and was feeding some agricultural spirits on the day the god and master of the Tenshinya (Heavenly Inn) appears before her and takes her away.

As it turns out, her late grandfather has left behind some debts that the god now wants Aoi to pay by becoming his bride. However, instead of agreeing to be tied down to a union she doesn't like, Aoi instead proposes to pay back her grandfather's debt by working as a cook at the Heavenly Inn.

"Afterlife Inn Cooking" premieres sometime in April on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources will be available on the series' official site at a later date.