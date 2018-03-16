Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural anime series “Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking),” based on the light novels written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha.

The second promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese television anime series "Kakuriyo no Yadomeshi (Afterlife Inn Cooking)."

The 100-second video, which is currently streaming on Happinet Pictures' official YouTube channel, has also revealed more cast members along with the official broadcast date.

YouTube/ハピネットピクチャーズ

The television anime is based on the light novel series written by Midori Yuuma and illustrated by Laruha. It features the voices of Nao Touyama as Aoi Tsubaki, Katsuyuki Konishi as Odanna, Shun'ichi Toki as Ginji, Ai Kakuma as Oryou, Yuuma Uchida as Akatsuki, Atsushi Tamaru as Byakuya, and Manaka Iwami as Chibi.

Other cast members include Kazuhiko Inoue as Shirou Tsubaki, Reina Ueda as Shizuna, Mitsuki Nakae as Kasuga, and Yuuki Inoue as Sasuke.

The newly announced additional cast will be voicing characters from the Tenshinya's rival inn Orioya. Kaito Ishikawa will be providing the voice of Ranmaru, the Orioya's guardian dog. Takuma Terashima plays Hatori, a staff member at the Orioya. Finally, Daisuke Hirakawa voices Tokihiko, a staff member who works at the inn's baths.

The series tells the story of female college student Aoi, who has inherited the ability to see spirits from her late grandfather. She also takes pride in her culinary skills. One particular day, while she is feeding some agricultural spirits, the master of the Tenshinya (Heavenly Inn), who also happens to be a god, appears before her, claiming a debt owed by her grandfather.

The god wants to make Aoi his bride as payment for the grandfather's debt. However, Aoi is not keen on the idea and instead declares that she will be paying the debt by working at the Tenshinya.

Japanese animation studio GONZO is animating the series under the direction of Yoshiko Okuda. Tomoko Konparu is handling the series composition, while Youko Satou is in charge of the character designs. Music composition is to be handled by Takurou Iga at Flying Dog.

The opening theme titled "Tou no Manimani" will be performed by voice actress Touyama, while the ending theme titled "Sai ~color~" will be performed by Manami Numakura.

The series will be holding a stage event at the upcoming AnimeJapan 2018 event on March 22–25 at the Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

"Afterlife Inn Cooking" premieres on Monday, April 2, at 10:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX; on Tuesday, April 3, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on BS Fuji; and on Wednesday, April 4, at 11:30 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.