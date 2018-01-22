'Age Of Empires: Definitive Edition' To Be Released On Feb. 20

Age of Empires official website Promotional picture for "Age of Empires: Definitive Version."

One of the most iconic real-time strategy series is making a comeback this February with the release of the "Age of Empires: Definitive Edition." Microsoft has finally confirmed the title's re-release date after being delayed from its initial 2017 launch.

In a recent post on Xbox Wire, "Age of Empires" creative direction Adam Isgreen wrote that the game will be available on "Windows 10 PCs at $19.99." Aside from the usual enhancements that come with a remastered edition, the Definitive Edition will also come with an enhanced scenario and campaign editor with LAN and online play to be handled through Windows' Xbox Live networking.

The game's multiplayer beta is set to begin on Jan. 29 and will be open to all players with developers approving an additional 100,000 players. There's also an in-game tech tree this time for players who have misplaced their original copy, which will likely be a lot considering that the game was released two decades ago.

"Age of Empires: Definitive Edition" was originally set to be re-released back in October 2017 but was delayed shortly before launch. Microsoft ended up refunding pre-orders for the game and giving players a free copy of "Rise of Nations: Extended Edition" as recompense.

"Age of Empires," also known as "Age of Empires I," was released back 1997 by the now-defunct Ensemble Studios. The game was a commercial success with critics praising the uniqueness of each playable civilization as well as its graphics. Needless to say, it was heavily compared to its contemporaries with many calling it a mix of "Warcraft" and "Civilization."

In contrast to "Age of Empires II HD and other re-released titles in the franchise, the game will not be released on Steam but rather locked into Windows 10 exclusivity, at least for now. The game is now available for pre-order through the Microsoft Store and will be released on Feb. 20, 2018.