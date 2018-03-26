'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' News: How 'Avengers: Infinity War' Could Impact Series

Marvel Studios A still from "Avengers: Infinity War"

Whatever The Mad Titan will be up to in "Avengers: Infinity War" will not go unnoticed on the television side of things, which means the folks over at "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." will know what's up.

Series showrunner Jed Whedon confirmed at WonderCon, in response to a fan, that the upcoming "Avengers" films will "blaze a path" for the show.

He explained that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is influenced by the entrance of different characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the years, what more the culmination of the movies from the last decade.

"When 'Doctor Strange' came out it introduced us to magic which gave us Ghost Rider; when ['Guardians of the Galaxy'] came out, we were introduced to space. We are waiting for that movie to come out so it can open a new playground for us," he said.

Naturally, he cannot go into detail as to how "Avengers: Infinity War" will specifically shake things up in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." because that would mean spoiling the most-anticipated movie of the year.

Needless to say, Whedon's hands are tied for this one, noting that these kinds of questions are ones where "we can do everything but answer."

It is not like he would want to spoil what happens on "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." anyway, so while a concrete explanation should be provided about what could happen on the show when the Avengers assemble, the time for that is not now.

From the looks of it, elements from "Avengers: Infinity War" will likely be explored in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and will even inform the threat or problem that the characters will face next.

Whether or not this will mean the introduction of a new character or a brand new realm or location, there are so many possibilities, considering the number of worlds colliding in the upcoming "Avengers" film. There are also rumors about major character deaths in the movies, and there is no way that these could be glossed over.

At the moment, it looks like Coulson (Clark Gregg) and company are in the midst of their own version of the Thanos warfare anyway as they have been spending a lot of time this season dealing with non-friendly aliens in space.

In fact, the synopsis for the next episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5, titled "Rise and Shine," reveals a threat involving the "end of the world" if the team fails to help Gen. Hale (Catherine Dent).

The catch is she is not really someone that they would want to help even if they could, but they might change their minds after her true agenda is uncovered by Coulson in this very installment.

Deadline says that Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb surprised the crowd at WonderCon by dropping a "big reveal between two of the major characters" in the next "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 episode, but the publication was not one to share so fans who were not at the event will just have to wait until Friday, March 30, to learn what it is.