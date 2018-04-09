'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Rumors: Show Already Has Season 6 Renewal in the Bag?

ABC A promotional still from "Agents of SHIELD" season 5, episode 11, "All the Comforts of Home"

Fans won't have to worry about the fate of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." on television if the latest news about the Marvel series is anything to go by.

According to Movie TV Tech Geeks, three sources at ABC, Disney, and the show's production team have confirmed that the series is set to be renewed for season 6.

ABC has yet to make any official announcements on which shows get to live another season, but it seems that "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is as good as renewed, if this report is to be believed.

Spun off the first "Avengers" movie, the show started strong due to its direct ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the series has consistently seen a decline in viewership and ratings as it progressed.

Only 2.54 million viewers tuned in to the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 premiere last year, the lowest turnout for a season opener of the show so far. However, this number still saw a slight increase from the season 4 finale, which only 2.04 million people watched.

The viewership fluctuated all throughout the season with episode 8, "The Last Day" raking in 2.41million and episode 3, "A Life Earned" registering the season low so far at 1.84 million. Episode 15, "Rise and Shine," got dangerously close to that at 1.88 million.

The fate of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." seems to be constantly up in the air. Fans always dread it when a season ends because there is no guarantee that it will return.

While the ratings and viewership plummeted to new lows this year, the current season has garnered positive critical reception overall. On Rotten Tomatoes, it is currently rated 100 percent.

The current season saw Coulson (Clark Gregg) and company spend some time in a future where the planet is destroyed by a super-soldier revealed to be Quake (Chloe Bennet). In the present, the agents are doing all they can to prevent the disaster or at the least, not accelerate it.

The events in the highly-anticipated "Avengers: Infinity War" will not also go unnoticed in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Showrunner Jed Whedon teased that the war in the upcoming ensemble movie will "definitely catch [the characters'] attention."

He went so far as to say that it will change the motivations of some of them, but he pointed out that while the war with Thanos will "change our trajectory a little bit," the impact will not be all too drastic as they are still on their own path.

From what has been said about the show's MCU connection, it seems that Whedon has planned everything out about how "Agents of SHIELD" will change when "Infinity War" drops.

Since the movie will be out April 25, it is unclear if the war will be referenced in season 5, which will wrap up on May 18. It is unknown if the people behind the series know what happens since Marvel Studios likes to keep plot details on a lid until the actual release.

If Whedon does not plan on acknowledging the warfare until the current crisis on the S.H.I.E.L.D.'s hands is dealt with, this suggests he might at least have an idea on what "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 6 will entail.

For now, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will just have to wait and see for now. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return this week with episode 17, "The Honeymoon."