'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Daisy Becomes Hunted By A Crazy Fanatic

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Daisy's (Chloe Bennet) life is in grave danger in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

As Entertainment Weekly reports, a new character is set to be introduced in the ABC series. Ruby (Dove Cameron) is General Hale's (Catherine Dent) daughter, the same high-ranking officer of the U.S. Armed Forces who locked up Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) in the Blue Raven Ridge facility. Described as a "young woman of cunning intelligence," Ruby is interestingly obsessed with Daisy. Her appearance in the show will not bode well, not only to Daisy but also to the other S.H.I.E.L.D." agents. Speculations are rife that Ruby is the mysterious woman decked in all-black suit and mask shown in the trailer.

The promo for the episode titled "All the Comforts of Home," shows Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his squad arriving on Earth after defeating Kasius (Dominic Rains). They will soon discover that all of them have been named by the government as most wanted criminals. In the clip, Daisy is informing the rest that the local police officers are on red alert in case anyone of them surfaces. Previously, General Hale announced that the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents were menaces that must be captured. She has been after them since the Framework crisis. Hale took extreme measures to keep Fitz in prison in case his colleagues would contact him.

Coulson and the group, however, will not fall into the hands of the government. The teaser shows the mysterious woman trapping them in a room. The stranger has a bunch of men at her beck and call. They also have a mask covering their faces. When they eventually corner Coulson's team, the woman orders her minions to kill everyone. It is possible that she is Ruby. Except for Daisy, she is expected to show no interest in the other S.H.I.E.L.D. members.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.