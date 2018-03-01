Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

General Hale (Catherine Dent) will make sure that Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his squad will not escape her clutches this time around in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "All the Comforts of Home," the promo shows the S.H.I.E.L.D. team arriving on Earth after defeating Kasius (Dominic Rains). Instead of a joyous welcome, they will find themselves being targeted by the military. As Daisy (Chloe Bennet) informs the rest, they have been named most wanted criminals, with every local police on the watch to arrest them. The order to capture S.H.I.E.L.D. must be coming from General Hale, the high-ranking officer of the U.S. Armed Forces who was the Blue Raven Ridge facility.

When Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) was locked up in jail, it was Hale who interrogated him non stop on his colleagues' whereabouts. She has been after Coulson and the squad since the Framework crisis. Hale did not buy Fitz' story that the others suddenly vanished while they were eating at a diner. She thought he was messing with her and that the rest of the agents are hiding on a secret location. Hale was supposed to torture Fit until he revealed what he knew, but he managed to escape, thanks to Lance Hunter (Nick Blood).

The episode will also introduce an interesting new character. Hale has a daughter named Ruby (to be played by Dove Cameron), an intelligent young woman who is obsessed with Daisy. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron hinted that her character would be just like her mother.

"It's very much affected Ruby," Cameron said. "Ruby idolizes her mother in a lot of ways, there's definitely a lot of love there, but what would happen to the daughter of such a villainous character? It's not something that's just going to weigh lightly on her, so we'll see how that unfolds as the season goes on."

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.