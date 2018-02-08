'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Squad Adjusts to Fugitive Life

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the others are back on Earth, but their predicament is no less problematic than when they were in space in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "All the Comforts of Home," the promo shows the S.H.I.E.L.D. members finally breathing sighs of relief now what they have successfully returned on Earth. Coulson is happy that everyone is back, but his contentment will vanish quickly when he realizes what is in store for them. In the clip, a video being broadcasted to all humans claims that the world that they know has come to an end.

Daisy (Chloe Bennett) will discover that all of them have become most wanted criminals. According to her, every local police has their photos. A police car is shown cruising over the neighborhood, on alert in case an S.H.I.E.L.D. member is seen. Soon enough, Coulson's group is tracked down in the house they are hiding in. What surprises them, though, is that it is not the police who has come down to capture them.

The promo shows individuals with black masks holding rifles. Their leader, a woman whose face is also covered, orders her men to kill Coulson's group. Yo-yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) seems to be confused with the sudden appearance of the enemies. She and two others are the only ones with weapons. Coulson and the squad are defenseless.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to reveal what happened to Flint (Coy Stewart). He has the difficult job of restoring the planet in its former glory. In an interview with Comicbook, Stewart expressed his hope that his Inhuman character would succeed in his mission.

"Personally, my hope for Flint is that he's able to rebuild the home that he so dearly loves, but never really treated him very great, and the agents have finally given him the tools to do so, so if anything it would be to kind of clean everything up, get people back to being a human race and a humanity rather than just scraping at the bottom to survive. In a perfect world, it would be for Flint to kind lead that new nation of people who are stronger after having defeated the blues," Stewart teased.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.